Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches Chandrakant Pandit's feet ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen touching Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Chandrakant Pandit's feet ahead of the two sides' clash in IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on May 4, Sunday. In a clip posted by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the 14-year-old did so as a sign of respect.

The teenage prodigy has taken IPL 2025 by storm as he smashed a maximum on the first ball he faced and made a 20-ball 34 on debut. However, the innings against the Gujarat Titans saw him establish himself as a breakout star as Suryavanshi took batsmanship to the next level, hammering a 35-ball century in Jaipur. The 14-year-old earned praise worldwide for his 38-ball 101 as the Royals won in a canter, chasing down 210 with 25 balls to spare.

Watch the moment between Suryavanshi and Chandrakant Pandit here:

However, the left-handed batter's returns nosedived against the Mumbai Indians amid the Royals' 100-run defeat to the five-time champions. Chasing 218, Deepak Chahar dismissed him for a two-ball duck in the first over of the innings.

"We're going to be really patient with him" - Shane Bond on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Shane Bond. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the pre-game press conference, Royals bowling coach Shane Bond declared that they are okay with Suryavanshi failing at times, as he is young and learning on the job. Bond said, as quoted by PTI:

"He's had a fantastic start, but he's also going to go through the ups and downs. You know, he's going to fail sometimes, and he's going to have to learn to deal with that, with someone so young. He's obviously a seriously talented player, but he's also still a kid, you know. So, he's sort of learning on the go. We're going to be really patient with him, because you have to be. And the other part of it is just all the off-field stuff, the travel, you can't expect a 14-year-old to be a professional."

While the Royals are officially out of playoff contention, the Knight Riders still have an opportunity.

