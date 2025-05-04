Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches Chandrakant Pandit's feet ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 04, 2025 10:29 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals' young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen touching Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Chandrakant Pandit's feet ahead of the two sides' clash in IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on May 4, Sunday. In a clip posted by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the 14-year-old did so as a sign of respect.

Ad

The teenage prodigy has taken IPL 2025 by storm as he smashed a maximum on the first ball he faced and made a 20-ball 34 on debut. However, the innings against the Gujarat Titans saw him establish himself as a breakout star as Suryavanshi took batsmanship to the next level, hammering a 35-ball century in Jaipur. The 14-year-old earned praise worldwide for his 38-ball 101 as the Royals won in a canter, chasing down 210 with 25 balls to spare.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the moment between Suryavanshi and Chandrakant Pandit here:

Ad

However, the left-handed batter's returns nosedived against the Mumbai Indians amid the Royals' 100-run defeat to the five-time champions. Chasing 218, Deepak Chahar dismissed him for a two-ball duck in the first over of the innings.

"We're going to be really patient with him" - Shane Bond on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Shane Bond. (Image Credits: Getty)
Shane Bond. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the pre-game press conference, Royals bowling coach Shane Bond declared that they are okay with Suryavanshi failing at times, as he is young and learning on the job. Bond said, as quoted by PTI:

Ad
"He's had a fantastic start, but he's also going to go through the ups and downs. You know, he's going to fail sometimes, and he's going to have to learn to deal with that, with someone so young. He's obviously a seriously talented player, but he's also still a kid, you know. So, he's sort of learning on the go. We're going to be really patient with him, because you have to be. And the other part of it is just all the off-field stuff, the travel, you can't expect a 14-year-old to be a professional."

While the Royals are officially out of playoff contention, the Knight Riders still have an opportunity.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications