Varun Chakaravarthy's brilliant googly knocks over out of form Glenn Maxwell for 7 in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravathy dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Glenn Maxwell with an absolute beauty, pushing the home side further in disarray in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. Chakaravarthy removed the Australian batter off the first ball of the 10th over with a googly that the latter had very little idea about. The ball turned in sharply to hit the top of middle and leg stumps.

Maxwell's dismissal for 7 was another addition to a string of poor scores for him in IPL 2025, so far. The 36-year-old has reached double-digits only once so far in this year's tournament, when he made 30 against the Rajasthan Royals.

There was talks among experts to exclude Maxwell from the playing XI due to his poor form, with former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull saying that the Australian's mode of dismissals would have frustrated him, if he was the coach.

"I think Maxwell has had his run. I mean, just the way he's getting out at the moment, it would frustrate me as a coach. That's the disappointing thing, I think, from their point of view. So Omarzai's in for him, Inglis in for him, would be something I'd probably look at," Doull said on Cricbuzz (via India Today).

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra had also called for Maxwell omission's from the playing XI, for the match against KKR on Tuesday.

"I would say drop Glenn Maxwell. You are not playing Glenn Maxwell, the bowler, although he might score runs today since I am asking you to drop him. However, he is not playing as a bowler," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

KKR bowlers leave PBKS reeling in Mullanpur

Earlier, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as the KKR bowlers ran through the top order in front of their home crowd.

Harshit Rana removed the top three batters cheaply, including Iyer, who fell for a two-ball duck. Rana received good support from Chakaravathy and Sunil Narine, who claimed two wickets apiece.

PBKS omitted all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from the playing XI that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was unavailable due to injury. The home side were dismissed for 111 in 15.3 overs, with Prabsimran Singh top scoring with 30.

