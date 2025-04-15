  • home icon
  Varun Chakaravarthy's brilliant googly knocks over out of form Glenn Maxwell for 7 in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Varun Chakaravarthy's brilliant googly knocks over out of form Glenn Maxwell for 7 in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:07 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Glenn Maxwell in action for Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravathy dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Glenn Maxwell with an absolute beauty, pushing the home side further in disarray in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. Chakaravarthy removed the Australian batter off the first ball of the 10th over with a googly that the latter had very little idea about. The ball turned in sharply to hit the top of middle and leg stumps.

Maxwell's dismissal for 7 was another addition to a string of poor scores for him in IPL 2025, so far. The 36-year-old has reached double-digits only once so far in this year's tournament, when he made 30 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

There was talks among experts to exclude Maxwell from the playing XI due to his poor form, with former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull saying that the Australian's mode of dismissals would have frustrated him, if he was the coach.

"I think Maxwell has had his run. I mean, just the way he's getting out at the moment, it would frustrate me as a coach. That's the disappointing thing, I think, from their point of view. So Omarzai's in for him, Inglis in for him, would be something I'd probably look at," Doull said on Cricbuzz (via India Today).
Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra had also called for Maxwell omission's from the playing XI, for the match against KKR on Tuesday.

"I would say drop Glenn Maxwell. You are not playing Glenn Maxwell, the bowler, although he might score runs today since I am asking you to drop him. However, he is not playing as a bowler," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.
KKR bowlers leave PBKS reeling in Mullanpur

Earlier, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as the KKR bowlers ran through the top order in front of their home crowd.

Harshit Rana removed the top three batters cheaply, including Iyer, who fell for a two-ball duck. Rana received good support from Chakaravathy and Sunil Narine, who claimed two wickets apiece.

PBKS omitted all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from the playing XI that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was unavailable due to injury. The home side were dismissed for 111 in 15.3 overs, with Prabsimran Singh top scoring with 30.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
