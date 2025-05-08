Varun Chakaravarthy slapped with a fine for Code of Conduct breach in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy copped a demerit point for his send-off to Dewald Brevis in the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. The 33-year-old was handed one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
The moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings when the Knight Riders desperately needed a wicket, and KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane brought Chakaravarthy into the attack. The wrist-spinner gave their side the wicket of Brevis right away, striking the first ball as the Proteas batter holed out to long-off.
With Brevis hammering Vaibhav Arora for 30 runs in the 11th over to give the Super Kings an upper hand, Chakaravarthy gave the youngster a pointed send-off after dismissing him.
The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer accepted the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5, thereby accepting the referee's sanction. Hence, a formal hearing wasn't required.
Varun Chakaravarthy bowls an economical spell but KKR's playoff hopes take a massive hit
Despite sensational figures of 4-0-18-2 from the wrist-spinner, the Knight Riders lost the game by two wickets as the Super Kings chased down 180 in the final over with a couple of balls to spare. Earlier on Wednesday, the toss went in favour of the hosts and Rahane opted to bat first. The skipper's 33-ball 48 was the top score in their innings, while Andre Russell (38) and Manish Pandey (36) followed up with useful contributions to lift KKR to 179/6.
The defending champions started brilliantly with the ball, sending both Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway packing for ducks. Urvil Patel gave the Super Kings the much-needed impetus with an 11-ball 31, but the partnership of 77 between Brevis and Shivam Dube brought their side back into the contest.
Anshul Kamboj hit the winning runs in MS Dhoni's company as the Super Kings won only their third match of IPL 2025, while handing KKR a major setback in their race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS