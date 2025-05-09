“No one panicked” - Fan hails BCCI over safe evacuation of crowd from Dharamsala stadium after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is called off

  • home icon
By Shankar
Modified May 09, 2025 00:20 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala - Source: Getty

A user on social media platform X shared screenshots of how one of his friends was evacuated out of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala where the Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match was called off on Thursday, May 8. In the screenshots, the user's friend praised the BCCI for their evacuation efforts.

He stated that there were no announcements made inside the venue regarding security concerns. The spectator mentioned that by the time they reached the area where the ticket checks took place, the barricades which opened up the ground had been flattened, paving the way for the crowd to leave the venue.

PBKS-DC match called off due to floodlight failure at Dharamshala

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to a floodlight failure at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The hosts were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when two towers at the venue stopped functioning, thereby forcing the players to leave the ground.

Shreyas Iyer's decision to win the toss and elect to bat first was vindicated by PBKS' opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who tore into the DC attack. The latter fell to T Natarajan, whose slower ball claimed his wicket for 70 off 34 balls.

The match was called off nearly 30 minutes after the floodlight failure at the venue.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI that the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday, May 9, would go ahead as scheduled.

PBKS' third fixture at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 11, was moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, citing logistical challenges. DC next take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 11.

About the author
Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
