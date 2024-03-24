Video of Shah Rukh Khan smoking during KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match goes viral

A video of Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan smoking during the KKR vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata has gone viral on social media.

The Bollywood actor was seen supporting his franchise in the high-scoring match at the iconic cricket stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. In a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerves to register a four-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad and begin their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note.

During the first half of the game, though, Shah Rukh was briefly caught on camera smoking as his team's score read 77/4 after 10 overs.

Andre Russell (64* off 25) and Phil Salt (54 off 40), however, played excellent knocks to lift Kolkata. Russell was particularly brutal with his big hitting, slamming three fours and seven sixes. Ramandeep Singh (35 off 17) and Rinku Singh (23 off 15) also chipped in with handy contributions as Kolkata Knight Riders finished on 208/7.

In the chase, SunRisers Hyderabad slipped to 145/5 by the 17th over. However, Heinrich Klaasen played a sensational knock, clobbering eight sixes in his 29-ball 63, bringing SRH right back into the contest. Harshit Rana (3/33), however, held his nerve under pressure and bowled a brilliant last over to ensure victory for KKR.

Shah Rukh Khan was caught smoking during the IPL earlier as well

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh has been caught smoking during an Indian Premier League match. Back in 2012, the KKR co-owner was caught on camera smoking during an IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A complaint was filed against the Bollywood star by the director of a private cricket academy in Jaipur on the basis of smoking in public being banned.

The actor was also banned from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for five years after he was involved in an alteraction with a member of the security staff in 2012. The ban was, however, lifted three years later.

Shah Rukh's Kolkata franchise is one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. They have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014, both times under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Incidentally, the former KKR skipper is part of the franchise as a mentor for the IPL 2024 season.