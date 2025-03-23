Vijay Mallya tweets interesting statement on RCB's bowling after team's win vs KKR in IPL 2025

Vijay Mallya, business tycoon and former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), put out an interesting statement on his official social media account. He congratulated the team for the win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 and said he was glad to hear the commentators praise their bowling lineup.

Ad

One of the very first franchises since the league's inception, RCB was owned by Vijay Mallya. The businessman was the chairman and non-executive director of the franchise until February 2016 when he resigned. Mallya currently resides in London and sometimes posts about the team's success.

On Saturday, March 22, following RCB's seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the season's curtain raiser, Mallya wrote on his X handle:

"Congratulations to RCB for the emphatic win over KKR. Glad to hear the commentators finally say that RCB bowled well. The batting lineup speaks for itself."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB beat KKR by 7 wickets in the IPL 2025 opening match

Krunal Pandya was the Player of the Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, picking up 3/29 in the four overs he bowled- Source: Getty

After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to nick an early wicket by dismissing Quinton de Kock in the first over. Later, Sunil Narine (44 off 25) and Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 30) put together 103 runs for the second wicket, leading KKR to 107/2 at the end of the 10th over. A collapse followed, which saw the hosts slump to 174/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Ad

RCB was off to a fine start in the chase, scoring 80 runs in the powerplay. Phil Salt (56 off 31) and Virat Kohli (59 off 36) put together 95 runs before the former was dismissed. Rajat Patidar (34 off 16) chipped in with the bat as well and RCB raced home to a seven-wicket win.

For his efforts of 3/29 with the ball in hand, Krunal Pandya was named the Player of the Match. KKR next take on Rajasthan Royals on March 26 and RCB play Chennai Super Kings come March 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback