Vijaykumar Vyshak holds back his celebration after dismissing dangerous Jitesh Sharma for 10-ball 24 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak took a crucial and timely wicket by dismissing the dangerous Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma in the IPL 2025 final. The high-profile match is being played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the 18th over in RCB’s innings. Vyshak bowled a length delivery, and as Jitesh went for a big swing, he only managed a thick inside edge onto his back thigh, which ricocheted onto the stumps—granting PBKS a vital wicket. The pacer wanted to celebrate with a fist pump but held himself back.

Watch the video of the wicket here.

Jitesh played a brilliant cameo, scoring 24 off 10 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes. His wicket left RCB at 171/6 after 17.4 overs.

PBKS require 191 runs to secure their maiden IPL title

After being put in to bat, Phil Salt gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a flying start, smashing a four and a six off Arshdeep Singh in the opening over. However, his quick cameo came to an end in the second over when Kyle Jamieson dismissed him for 16 off nine balls.

Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal then stitched together a 38-run partnership off 28 balls for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 24 off 18 deliveries. Skipper Rajat Patidar added a handy 26 off 16 balls. Kohli, however, couldn’t convert his solid start into a big score and was dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai for 43 off 35 in the 15th over.

Liam Livingstone (25 off 15) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) provided valuable late contributions as RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9 in their 20 overs. Jamieson and Arshdeep picked up three wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Omarzai claimed one wicket apiece.

