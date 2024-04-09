Viral video claims Kolkata fans were denied permission to take posters inside Chepauk stadium during CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match 

A video is going viral on social media in which it is being claimed that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans were denied permission to take banners, posters and placards inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8 when KKR took on CSK in an away game.

In a one-sided contest, Chennai Super Kings ended Kolkata Knight Riders' unbeaten run in IPL 2024. Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK held KKR to 137-9 as Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-18 and Tushar Deshpande 3-33. Chennai chased the target in 17.4 overs, with seven wickets in hand, as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit an unbeaten 67 off 58 balls.

During the game, though, a video which claimed that KKR fans were not allowed to take posters and banners inside the Chepauk stadium for the IPL 2024 match grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

While the authenticity of the clip could not be verified, a number of users criticized the behavior of the management of Chepauk Stadium. Some others, however, claimed that such things are commonplace in cricket stadiums during IPL matches nowadays.

Meanwhile, KKR find themselves at second position in the IPL 2024 points table following Monday's result. They have six points from four matches at a net run rate of +1.528. As for CSK, they are in fourth position, with six points from five matches at a net run rate of +0.666.

"We fell short in terms of assessing the wicket" - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

Speaking at the post-match presentation following Kolkata Knight Riders' seven-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that they erred in their assessment of the Chepauk surface. Reflecting on the defeat, he commented:

"We fell short in terms of assessing the wicket. Phenomenal start in the power play but we couldn't capitalize. Couldn't assess conditions, pitch completely changed after power play and to score runs, it wasn't easy.

"They [CSK] know conditions pretty well, bowled according to their plan. It was tacky, wasn't easy to go big right from first ball. It changed tremendously after power play and the way we were trying to construct our innings, didn't go to plan," Shreyas went on to add.

The Kolkata captain was the top-scorer for the side in the match against Chennai, contributing 34 off 32 balls, with the aid of three fours. Sunil Narine chipped in with 27 off 20, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 24 off 18. The rest of the batting, however, failed to deliver.