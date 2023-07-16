"Virat bhaiya looks different on TV and he is different with me" - Yash Dhull on his bond with Virat Kohli

Yash Dhull has mentioned that he shares a special bond with Virat Kohli and has learned a lot through his interactions with the former Indian skipper.

Dhull is currently captaining India A in the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. He led his side to an eight-wicket win in their tournament opener against United Arab Emirates A and they will face Nepal and Pakistan A in their remaining two group games.

During an interaction on 'Follow the Blues' on Star Sports, Yash Dhull was asked about Kohli's impact on his career, to which he responded:

"I have met him two or three times. Virat bhaiya looks different on TV and he is different with me. So we share a special bond. I get to learn a lot from him, like his aggression and the way his mind ticks while batting. So you get to learn a lot while interacting with him."

Apart from being Under-19 World Cup-winning captains, Kohli and Dhull hail from Delhi. The Delhi Capitals batter was seen interacting with the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper in IPL 2023.

"Pressure is there but we have to find a way to handle it" - Yash Dhull on India A's clash vs Pakistan A in Emerging Asia Cup

Yash Dhull scored an unbeaten century in India A's opening game of the Emerging Asia Cup. [P/C: BCCI]

Yash Dhull was also asked about his thoughts on playing Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup, to which he replied:

"It is a normal match for us. It is nothing like there is pressure. We will play as a unit and not think about the result. Pressure is there but we have to find a way to handle it, it's up to us whether we enjoy it or let the pressure get to us."

The right-handed batter was further asked about his favorite India-Pakistan game that he has witnessed, to which he responded:

"We played against them in the Under-19 Asia Cup. We lost on the last ball. Two runs were required off one ball. There we had lost four wickets for 30 or 40 runs. From there we scored close to 240 and then we lost on the last ball. So that was a match where we put in a lot of effort as a team because the wicket became better in the second innings."

The Indian team led by Dhull faced Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup in December 2021. They lost their first four wickets for 41, including their skipper for a golden duck, but eventually set a 238-run target. However, they lost the game by two wickets off the very last delivery.

