Virat Kohli aces RCB's skills challenge during practice ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli was seen participating in a skill challenge, juggling the ball off a bat, after practice on Thursday, March 20. The batter was seen in action in the practice session after Royal Challengers Bengaluru landed in Kolkata for their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22.

Earlier today, Kohli was seen practicing in the nets against Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While the 36-year-old looked comfortable against the Australian pacer, Kumar's swing troubled the batting ace as he used his feet to get to the pitch of the ball but missed its line.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to their official account on X and uploaded a video of Kohli juggling the ball and hitting it up in the air. The franchise uploaded the video with a caption that read:

"Treat to sore eyes! Skills challenge ft. Virat Kohli"

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for the second time in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli scored 741 runs in 15 innings, including a knock of 113 against Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli had a stellar season last year in the IPL, scoring 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. The batter scored five half-centuries in the season and one hundred and a highest score of 113*. This was the second-highest run tally for Kohli in his IPL career, with 973 runs in 2016 being his highest. His tally from the 2016 season is also the highest by a batter in a single IPL season.

Kohli will be looking to strike form for RCB yet again. After announcing his retirement from T20Is last year, it will be interesting to see how he turns up in the shortest format of the game.

