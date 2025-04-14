Virat Kohli asks Sanju Samson to check his heart rate while batting in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli was seen asking the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson, to check his heart rate after running for a double during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 13. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the contest.

RR put on a decent total of 173/4 in the first innings after being asked to bat on a two-paced surface. Opener Phil Salt put RCB in control of the proceedings in the chase with a blazing knock of 65 (33). Virat Kohli (45-ball 62*) played second fiddle initially but took over the mantle after Salt's departure to safely guide the Bengaluru side to the target in 17.3 overs.

An interesting incident happened during the 15th over of the second innings when Virat Kohli was at the crease. After running two on the fourth ball of the over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kohli felt slight discomfort due to the hot conditions at the venue. He asked RR wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to check his heart rate before facing the next delivery.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"First 10 overs were tough to bat on" - Sanju Samson on reasons behind RR's loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, RR captain Sanju Samson claimed that it was tough to bat during the first 10 overs in the first innings due to the sluggish nature of the pitch. Reflecting on the loss, Samson said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"After losing the toss on a slow wicket the first 10 overs were tough to bat on. We thought 170 runs was a good score. Knew Salt and Virat bhai would come hard at us in the powerplay. They won the game in the powerplay. They also dropped catches, we also dropped catches. It's OK, we have to give it to RCB, their intent was better."

"I'd want to say, the toss did it for them, the ball was coming on nicely in the second innings. I would have liked to take it to 19th or 20th over. We are having some really good chats. People have been open honest in saying they committed some mistakes. We are in a good mindset. We have to put this game behind us, come back fresh and be confident about the next game," Samson added.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 game? Let us know in the comments section.

