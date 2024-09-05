Virat Kohli becomes the highest tax-paying Indian sportsperson in FY24

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was the highest tax-paying sportsperson in the country for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024. As per Fortune India's list, the 35-year-old paid a whopping ₹66 crore in taxes in FY24.

Kohli occupied the fifth position in the overall list of the highest tax-paying celebrities only behind Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. While the former world-cup-winning Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in the seventh spot having paid ₹38 crore in taxes in the previous financial year, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar (₹28 crore), Sourav Ganguly (₹23 crore), Hardik Pandya (₹13 crore) and Rishabh Pant (₹10 crore) are the other sportspersons who have made it to the list dominated by actors.

Virat Kohli will be seen in action against Bangladesh in 2-match home Test series

The last 12 months have been memorable for Virat Kohli, who not only finished on top of the batting charts (765 runs) at the 2023 ICC Men's 50-over World Cup but was also adjudged Player of the Tournament. Although India lost the World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, Kohli's exploits throughout the 13th edition of the quadrennial event will always be remembered.

In the semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI centuries by becoming the first batter to score fifty ODI hundreds.

In the all-important final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, Kohli once again proved why he is the one for the big occasions by stepping up with a vital knock of 76 off 59 balls. He was adjudged Player of the Match as the Men in Blue went on to clinch their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Next up, Virat Kohli will be seen in action representing India in whites during the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the series opener from Thursday, September 19, while the second and final game of the series will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium from Friday, September 27.

