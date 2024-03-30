Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle's record during RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match 

Star batter Virat Kohli has broken Chris Gayle's record for most sixes by a batter while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

Kohli went past Chris Gayle during his knock of 83*, which came off 59 balls, in the IPL 2024 game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

Kohli hit four fours and as many sixes in his impressive knock, taking his tally of sixes while representing RCB in the IPL to 241. West Indian legend Gayle has struck 238 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the competition.

South African legend AB de Villiers is third on the list with 238, followed by Glenn Maxwell (68) and current RCB captain Faf du Plessis (50). If we talk about the record for most sixes in the history of the IPL, Gayle (357) tops the overall list. He's followed by Rohit Sharma (261), De Villiers (251), Kohli (241) and MS Dhoni (239).

Kohli's first six in IPL 2024 against KKR on Friday, in RCB's third over, flicking an off-cutter from Mitchell Starc over deep square leg. His second six came in the eighth over of the innings, slog-sweeping Sunil Narine over deep midwicket.

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old's third maximum came when he swung Varun Chakaravarthy over deep midwicket ropes in the 12th over.

His fourth and final six of the innings was registered in the last over when he whipped Starc over deep midwicket. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 83, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished on 182-6.

RCB's total, though, proved inadequate, as KKR chased down the target in 16.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Narine (47 off 22) added 86 for the first wicket with Phil Salt (30 off 20) in 6.3 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer contributed 50 off 30, while captain contributed Shreyas Iyer (39* off 24), which included the winning hit - a six off Mayank Dagar.

Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder

RCB's in-form batter Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder. In three innings, he has notched up 181 runs at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 141.41.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter began his IPL 2024 campaign with 21 off 20 against Chennai Super Kings. He followed it up with 77 off 49 in the four-wicket win over Punjab Kings before registering another half-century against KKR on Friday.