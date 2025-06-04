Virat Kohli emotionally embraces Anushka Sharma during celebrations after RCB win IPL 2025 Trophy [Watch] 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli emotionally embraced his wife, Anushka Sharma, during the celebrations after his team won the IPL 2025 title on Tuesday, June 3. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad to end their 18-year trophy drought.

Virat Kohli anchored the RCB innings with a responsible knock of 43 (35) in the first innings, helping them reach a decent total of 190 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and others then bowled magnificently in the second innings to restrict PBKS to 184/7 and pick up a six-run win for their side.

Virat Kohli was highly emotional after the victory, as he had waited for years for the moment of glory. He shared his happiness with his better half, Anushka Sharma, by affectionately embracing her near the boundary at the ground.

Trending

You can watch the special moments shared by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the following X posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is far more special, than anything else"- Virat Kohli on RCB winning IPL 2025 trophy

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Virat Kohli opened up about his long-standing association with RCB and his hard work through the years. He expressed satisfaction at finally achieving the goal of becoming the IPL champions. Virat said:

"It's been 18 long years, was part of this team in my youth. Tried to win every season, gave it everything I have. Unbelievable feelings, thought this day would never come. Amazing feeling to finally having won the IPL. It's right up there, if I have to be honest. I've been loyal to this team."

Kohli continued:

"I've had moments, otherwise, I stuck to this team, they stood behind me. This is far more special, than anything else. My heart is with Bengaluru, my soul is with Bengaluru. I'm someone who wants to win big tournaments. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby. In the auction, lot of people doubted us, but we knew we had the squad to do it. It's everyone's contributions, hard work."

Krunal Pandya received the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2025 final for his game-defining spell in the second innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More