Virat Kohli emotionally embraces Anushka Sharma during celebrations after RCB win IPL 2025 Trophy [Watch] 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli emotionally embraced his wife, Anushka Sharma, during the celebrations after his team won the IPL 2025 title on Tuesday, June 3. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad to end their 18-year trophy drought.
Virat Kohli anchored the RCB innings with a responsible knock of 43 (35) in the first innings, helping them reach a decent total of 190 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and others then bowled magnificently in the second innings to restrict PBKS to 184/7 and pick up a six-run win for their side.
Virat Kohli was highly emotional after the victory, as he had waited for years for the moment of glory. He shared his happiness with his better half, Anushka Sharma, by affectionately embracing her near the boundary at the ground.
You can watch the special moments shared by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the following X posts:
"This is far more special, than anything else"- Virat Kohli on RCB winning IPL 2025 trophy
Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Virat Kohli opened up about his long-standing association with RCB and his hard work through the years. He expressed satisfaction at finally achieving the goal of becoming the IPL champions. Virat said:
"It's been 18 long years, was part of this team in my youth. Tried to win every season, gave it everything I have. Unbelievable feelings, thought this day would never come. Amazing feeling to finally having won the IPL. It's right up there, if I have to be honest. I've been loyal to this team."
Kohli continued:
"I've had moments, otherwise, I stuck to this team, they stood behind me. This is far more special, than anything else. My heart is with Bengaluru, my soul is with Bengaluru. I'm someone who wants to win big tournaments. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby. In the auction, lot of people doubted us, but we knew we had the squad to do it. It's everyone's contributions, hard work."
Krunal Pandya received the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2025 final for his game-defining spell in the second innings.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS