Virat Kohli posts adorable snap with endearing caption on Anushka Sharma’s birthday during IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message and an endearing photograph on social media to mark the 37th birthday of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at the Borgo Finocchieto estate in Tuscany, Italy, are parents to two children — daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

On Thursday, May 1, Kohli shared a warm birthday tribute on Instagram, expressing his love and admiration for Anushka in a touching caption. He wrote:

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love.”

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during Match 46 of IPL 2025, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27.

After being asked to bat first, DC had a below-par outing, managing 162/8 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul was their top scorer with a measured 41 off 39 balls, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out for RCB, picking up three crucial wickets.

In reply, Kohli played a steady hand, scoring 51 off 47 deliveries and hitting four boundaries. However, it was Krunal Pandya who stole the show with an unbeaten 73 off just 47 balls, including five fours and four sixes. His powerful innings steered RCB to a six-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

Virat Kohli currently ranks second on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a stellar campaign in IPL 2025 so far, currently leading the points table with 14 points from 10 matches.

A major contributor to their success has been Virat Kohli, who has scored 443 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 63.28. His consistent form includes six half-centuries, placing him second in the race for the Orange Cap, just behind Sai Sudharsan (456 runs).

At 36, Kohli continues to dominate the tournament's record books. He remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having accumulated 8,447 runs in 262 matches at an average of 39.47, with 61 fifties and eight centuries to his name.

