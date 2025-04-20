Virat Kohli recreates Hardik Pandya's iconic pose while celebrating Nehal Wadhera's run out in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli recreated his Indian teammate Hardik Pandya's iconic celebration in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on April 20. Kohli was one of three RCB players involved in running out PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera in the final ball of the ninth over.
Wadhera and Josh Inglis looked for a second run after the latter punched a flat delivery from leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to long-on. However, a terrible mix-up saw both batters at the non-striker's end.
Tim David, from long-on, fired a throw to Kohli, who ran towards the bowler from the cover region. He then flung a fiery throw to the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to complete the run-out and send Wadhera packing.
After the dismissal, Kohli celebrated with both hands open, replicating Hardik's after India won the 2025 Champions Trophy.
RCB were elated to see the back of Wadhera after his crucial knock of 33* from 19 deliveries in PBKS' win against them two days back at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-hander finished with only a 6-ball five today.
RCB keep PBKS in check with disciplined bowling performance
Nehal Wadhera's early dismissal derailed PBKS in their batting innings after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. The home side started in style, reaching a score of 42/0 at the start of the fifth over.
However, both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, fell quickly within the next two overs, reducing PBKS to 62/2 in 6.1 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer failed again, falling for a scratchy ten-ball six.
Wadhera was the next man out, and his dismissal left PBKS reeling at 76/4 in nine overs. Inglis added a crucial 29 off 17 balls before back-to-back wickets of himself, and Marcus Stoinis pushed PBKS down further to 114/6 in the 14th over.
Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen added an unbeaten 43 for the seventh wicket to take PBKS to a respectable 157/6 in 20 overs. For RCB, the two spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, took two wickets each to keep PBKS in check.
