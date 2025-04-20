Virat Kohli recreates Hardik Pandya's iconic pose while celebrating Nehal Wadhera's run out in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli recreated his Indian teammate Hardik Pandya's iconic celebration in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on April 20. Kohli was one of three RCB players involved in running out PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera in the final ball of the ninth over.

Ad

Wadhera and Josh Inglis looked for a second run after the latter punched a flat delivery from leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to long-on. However, a terrible mix-up saw both batters at the non-striker's end.

Tim David, from long-on, fired a throw to Kohli, who ran towards the bowler from the cover region. He then flung a fiery throw to the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to complete the run-out and send Wadhera packing.

After the dismissal, Kohli celebrated with both hands open, replicating Hardik's after India won the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

Here is a clip of the same:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB were elated to see the back of Wadhera after his crucial knock of 33* from 19 deliveries in PBKS' win against them two days back at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-hander finished with only a 6-ball five today.

RCB keep PBKS in check with disciplined bowling performance

Nehal Wadhera's early dismissal derailed PBKS in their batting innings after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. The home side started in style, reaching a score of 42/0 at the start of the fifth over.

Ad

However, both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, fell quickly within the next two overs, reducing PBKS to 62/2 in 6.1 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer failed again, falling for a scratchy ten-ball six.

Wadhera was the next man out, and his dismissal left PBKS reeling at 76/4 in nine overs. Inglis added a crucial 29 off 17 balls before back-to-back wickets of himself, and Marcus Stoinis pushed PBKS down further to 114/6 in the 14th over.

Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen added an unbeaten 43 for the seventh wicket to take PBKS to a respectable 157/6 in 20 overs. For RCB, the two spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, took two wickets each to keep PBKS in check.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More