Virat Kohli signs Lucknow Super Giants youngster's jersey after LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 28, 2025 15:09 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli signed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary's jersey after their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana International Stadium.

The 36-year-old crossed 600 runs in IPL 2025 on his way to a brisk knock of 54 against the Super Giants as RCB managed to gun down 228 only in 18.4 overs with six wickets to spare. The right-hander's 30-ball knock gave the visiting side a breezy start and kept them ticking even after losing two quick wickets in the ninth over.

Watch the video of the RCB star signing Yuvraj Chaudhary's jersey here:

Chaudhary, a 23-year-old batting all-rounder, didn't get a game for the Super Giants this year. In 15 T20s, the youngster has mustered 478 runs, averaging 47.80, alongside taking eight wickets.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century against Punjab Kings in their last encounter

Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Royal Challengers set to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29, it's worth remembering their victory over Shreyas Iyer's side the last time they met. That fixture in Mullanpur saw Kohli score an unbeaten 73 off 54 deliveries, with seven fours and a six, as RCB successfully chased down a tricky 158 in 18.5 overs with seven wickets to spare.

The Royal Challengers will need to bring their A-game against the Punjab Kings, who finished atop the table. They are two of the four current teams yet to win the IPL. RCB have notably made it to the title decider on three occasions.

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on Friday, May 30, between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur.

