Virat Kohli signs painting despite security sidelining fan ahead of RCB IPL 2025 event [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli gave autographs to a group of fans despite the security personnel preventing them from reaching out to the veteran cricketer in Bengaluru. In a video surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old himself walked to those group of fans to sign their painting.

Ad

After joining the RCB camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli headed for the Indian Sports Summit for an interaction with renowned commentator Isa Guha. Thus, several fans were waiting for his arrival, but inevitably Kohli was surrounded by a herd of security personnel.

Below is the clip of Kohli signing a fan's poster:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Virat Kohli will be brimming with confidence ahead of IPL 2025 as he crafted two tournament-defining knocks against Australia and Pakistan in Team India's successful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The former Indian captain finished the tournament with 218 runs as the Men in Blue lifted their third Champions Trophy crown.

Virat Kohli reflects on his recent Test tour of Australia

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Virat Kohli aggregated only 190 runs during the away five-Test series against Australia, including a solitary hundred. India also lost the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3.

Ad

Reflecting on the Test series down under, Kohli said it's the most disappointed he has been in recent times. During the same interaction, the 36-year-old said he is unlikely to play a Test Down Under again and stated, as quoted by ICC:

"If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I've been, the most recent Australia tour would be the one that's most fresh. So it might feel the most intense to me. For a long time, the tour of England in 2014 bothered me the most. But I can't look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in four years. I don't know. You have to make peace with whatever's happened in your life. In 2014, I still had the chance to go in 2018 and do what I did. It might not have been the case. It might have been another blunder. But it didn't turn out that way."

Virat Kohli will be back in action when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru open their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at Eden Gardens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️