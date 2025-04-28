Virat Kohli teases KL Rahul about his ‘Kantara’ celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium after DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was seen teasing Delhi Capitals keeper-batter KL Rahul with the 'Kantara' celebration after the IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-handed batter tried to mimic Rahul's 'Kantara' celebration but stopped halfway as they broke into a laugh.
Rahul planted his bat with authority after scoring an unbeaten 93 against the Royal Challengers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, showcasing the celebration from the movie 'Kantara'. However, the Karnataka-born cricketer struggled on Sunday, and Kohli ending up on the winning side prompted the latter to mock his India teammate.
Watch the video here:
The pair also had a heated interaction as reports suggested that Kohli was irked by the Delhi Capitals taking too much time to set their fields. Nevertheless, they were in a playful mood with one another after the match.
"I try and make sure that my singles and doubles don't stop" - Virat Kohli
With the Royal Challengers acing a chase of 163 on a tricky surface, the veteran explained his approach by stating that he always concentrates on rotating the strike. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the right-handed batter stated:
"The total on the board. What the conditions are like. Who are the bowlers that are due to bowl. Who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get. So, I try and make sure that my singles and doubles don't stop. And then you keep getting the odd boundary in between. The game never gets stagnant. So, that's always been my focus to keep working on rotating strikes, singles and doubles."
Krunal Pandya, who struck an unbeaten 73 off 47 deliveries and bagged a wicket, received the Player of the Match award. The win also proved to be RCB's 6th away victory in IPL 2025 and seventh overall, enabling them to go to the summit of the points table. RCB will next face the Chennai Super Kings on May 3, in Bengaluru.
