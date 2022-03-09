"Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler" - Virender Sehwag congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin after MCC rule changes

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin on Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s changes to run out laws.

Run outs at the non-striker's end before the ball is delivered, also known as 'Mankading', used to come under MCC's law 41, which deemed it an unfair play.

Ashwin famously effected it against England's Jos Buttler during the 2019 IPL, causing a furor on social media and dividing opinions in the cricket fraternity. The spinner staunchly defended his stance back then and has continued to do so ever since. The MCC has now brought it under law 38, which is for normal run outs.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag congratulated Ashwin for becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests and seeing the law changed in the same week. He remarked that Ashwin now has "full freedom to plot such run-outs," while also urging the 35-year-old to repeat the dismissal again.

"Congratulations @ashwinravi99, great week this one. First becoming second highest wicket taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom (Now you have complete freedom) to plot such run-outs with Buttler. Ek karna zaroor (Be sure to do one)"

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Ek karna zaroor twitter.com/cricbuzz/statu… Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



's report



cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… The MCC has moved to reframe the law around the running out the non-striker while backing up - commonly referred to as Mankading - and sought a permanent ban on the use of saliva for ball-shining, among other suggestions. @vijaymirror 's report The MCC has moved to reframe the law around the running out the non-striker while backing up - commonly referred to as Mankading - and sought a permanent ban on the use of saliva for ball-shining, among other suggestions.@vijaymirror's report ⏬cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/1… Congratulations @ashwinravi99 , great week this one. First becoming second highest wicket taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler.Ek karna zaroor Congratulations @ashwinravi99, great week this one. First becoming second highest wicket taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler. Ek karna zaroor 😊 twitter.com/cricbuzz/statu…

During India's first of two home Tests against Sri Lanka, Ashwin passed legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

He reached the landmark in just his 85th Test - a staggering 46 less than Kapil. Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps in 132 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler to be in the same IPL team

Ravichandran Ashwin won't get a chance to plot the dismissal against Buttler anytime soon. Both players are now in the same IPL team after Rajasthan Royals roped in the off-spinner for ₹5 crore in the IPL 2022 auction.

He could perhaps follow Sehwag's advice in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be the first major tournament after the laws come into effect in October.

Edited by Samya Majumdar