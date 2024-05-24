[Watch] Abhishek Sharma gets the big fish as Sanju Samson departs for 10 off 11 balls in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma took the prized wicket of Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in Chepauk on Friday. With the dismissal, Samson failed to deliver with the bat in consecutive games in playoffs.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of the Royals' run chase. The left-arm spinner bowled a length ball on the stumps and Samson went on his back foot for the pull. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to time the ball and it went wide of long-on, where Aiden Markram moved to his right to complete a safe catch.

Following the catch, SRH captain Pat Cummins looked elated and hugged Sharma and the Orange army celebrated the wicket in style.

Watch the wicket below:

Expand Tweet

Sanju Samson had departed for 17 off 13 in his previous outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eliminator. The right-hander, however, has amassed 531 runs in 15 innings, including five 50s this season. After IPL 2024, he will look to deliver for the Men in Blue in the 2024 T20 World Cup next month.

SRH on top against RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

A clinical bowling display from Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH dominate RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. Shahbaz first dismissed dangerous-looking Yashasvi Jaiswal before sending back Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, Abhishek took the prized wickets of Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

At the time of writing, the Royals were reeling at 92/6 in 13.4 overs, with Dhurv Jurel and Rovman Powell at the crease.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted 175/9 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century, while Travis Head and Rahul Tripathi chipped in with 34 (28) and 37 (15), respectively. Shahbaz Ahmed also came up with a valuable run-a-ball 18 contribution. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan emerged as the leading wicket-takers for RR, returning with three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets.

The winner of this game will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at the same venue on Sunday, May 26.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback