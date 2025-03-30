Wanindu Hasaranga brings out Pushpa celebration after dismissing Rahul Tripathi in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga got into the wicket-taking business straight away against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday. The former Sri Lanka T20 skipper dismissed the dangerous Rahul Tripathi for 23 and brought out the 'Pushpa' celebration as a video of the same surfaced on X.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings. Royals captain Riyan Parag decided to introduce spin from both ends, having bowled Maheesha Theekshana already. The Sri Lankan brought reward straight away as Tripathi played a pull shot, but the ball stopping on the surface meant that he didn't get the connection required. Shimron Hetmyer, stationed at mid-wicket, took a good tumbling catch.

Watch Wanindu Hasaranga's celebration:

Jofra Archer took the first wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who fell for a duck.

Hasaranga failed to contribute with the bat after being sent in at six as he lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja. However, the Royals still managed to amass a stiff 182/9 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana's whirlwind 36-ball 81 played a vital role, while Parag chipped in with 37. However, the inaugural IPL champions failed to find the required flourish at the death.

Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each in their quota of eight overs for 56 runs. Khaleel Ahmed also took two scalps, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja snared one apiece.

Wanindu Hasaranga sends Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar packing as well

Shivam Dube fell for 18. (Credits: Getty)

The 27-year-old claimed the wickets of Shivam Dube (18) and Vijay Shankar (9) as well to peg back the Super Kings further in the run chase. The wicket of Dube came as Parag took a blinder at short cover, while Shankar was beaten comprehensively by a tossed-up delivery.

The Royals are coming off back-to-back defeats against the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders; hence, they are yet to get on board. The Super Kings, meanwhile, defeated the Mumbai Indians but lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs at home.

