[Watch] Rishabh Pant's no-look six as he smashes 28 runs off Venkatesh Iyer's over in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant clobbered Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Venkatesh Iyer for 28 runs in an over, including a no-look six, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag host the clash on Wednesday (April 3).

The carnage came during the 12th over of DC's run chase. Pant smashed a boundary to welcome Iyer before hitting back-to-back sixes off the medium pacer. The left-handed batter then slammed a hat-trick of boundaries to score 28 runs off the over. The 26-year-old smashed a boundary off the fifth ball to reach his 17th half-century.

Overall, Pant smashed 55 runs off 25 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries. He previously slammed 51 off 35 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as DC won the game by 20 runs to register their first win of the season. They bounced back after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their first two matches.

What has happened in the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash so far?

Batting first, KKR posted the second-highest score in the T20 tournament, putting up 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sunil Narine starred with the bat, smacking a quickfire 85 off 39 in an innings laced with seven sixes and as many boundaries. The southpaw shared 60 and 105-run partnerships with Phiip Salt and Angkrish Raghuvansi, respectively. Meanwhile, Raghuvansi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh chipped in with 54 (27), 41 (19), and 26 (8), respectively.

Anrich Nortje emerged as the pick of the DC bowlers, returning with figures of 3/59, while Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets. In response, the Capitals were 161/8 after 16 overs.

KKR are on the verge of registering a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing IPL season after Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side earlier beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Kolkata will next play Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. The Rishabh Pant-led side will next face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

