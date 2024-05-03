[Watch] "3 times you will connect, 7 times you will not" - Suryakumar Yadav teaches MI teammate Dewald Brevis the 'Supla' shot

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav provided step-by-step instructions to teammate Dewald Brevis on how to execute the 'Supla' shot during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium. The incident took place ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash on May 3.

Suryakumar is renowned for his ability to play the 'Supla' shot, where the batter paddles the full delivery from a pacer over the fine-leg region. The stroke has been vital to the success of the 33-year-old in the shortest format where he is ranked No.1 in the world in T20Is.

MI's Twitter handle shared a video where Suryakumar Yadav taught Brevis the 'Supla' shot and also mentioned:

"Out of 10 times, 3 times you will connect, other 7 times you will not."

While Dewald Brevis has been relegated to the bench in MI's recent games, the 21-year-old South African played two games at the start of the season, recording scores of 46 and 0.

On the other hand, Suryakumar missed MI's opening three games due to recovering from his injury. The champion batter has struggled for consistency since his return, scoring only 176 runs at an average of 25.14 and a strike rate of 170.87 in seven games.

Suryakumar's sub-par season has mirrored MI's struggles this season, with the side winning only three out of 10 matches. A defeat to KKR in their upcoming encounter will almost certainly eliminate them from playoff contention.

Suryakumar Yadav will be vital to India's chances at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

The Mumbai batter boasts an incredible T20I record with an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55 in 60 games. While Team India suffered a semi-final exit in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, Suryakumar was one of their star performers.

He scored 239 runs at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 189.68 in 6 games. Surya will be pivotal for India's chances at the 2024 T20 World Cup as they look to break an 11-year ICC title drought.

The versatile batter was also part of India's 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup campaigns.

