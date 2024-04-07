[Watch] Absolute carnage as Romario Shepherd blasts Anrich Nortje for 32 runs in the final over of MI's innings against DC in IPL 2024

All-rounder Romario Shepherd gave Mumbai Indians (MI) just the explosive finish they needed by playing a mind-blowing cameo of 39* off just 10 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2024 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Mumbai just breached the 200-run-mark with an over to go and it seemed like they would finish somewhere between the score of 210 and 220. However, Shepherd had other plans as he tore into speedster Anrich Nortje, plundering a mind-boggling 32 runs in the final over.

Romario Shepherd began the over by drilling the delivery down the ground for a boundary. He had anticipated that Anrich Nortje would bowl a slower delivery into the pitch, waiting for it and depositing it over long-on for a maximum. Shepherd then shuffled across and smashed another six, this time over square leg.

Nortje tried to drag the line wider, but the West Indian all-rounder had no problem in sending that over the covers for another six. Another boundary down the ground followed and the last ball was almost just a chip shot that cleared long on comfortably.

Here's the video of Shepherd's mammoth sixes:

The reactions from skipper Hardik Pandya, teammate Suryakumar Yadav, and the great Sachin Tendulkar summed up just how pleasantly surprised the MI dressing room was to witness Shepherd's explosive cameo.

Romario Shepherd justifies his selection in some style

Mumbai Indians' shambolic batting performance against the Rajasthan Royals meant that they had to make some changes to their batting line-up. MI added the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd to give them more depth. That helped the openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan express themselves even better with handy cameos.

While Tim David also played a crucial hand of 45*, Shepherd single-handedly made a difference of 15-20 runs. The hosts seem to have a spring in their steps with the ball and understandably so. Shepherd has already made an impact with the ball, dismissing the dangerous David Warner.