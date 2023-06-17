[Watch] After Manchester City, Shubman Gill pays a visit to PSG, receives a personalized jersey 

Shubman Gill recently visited League-1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) during his stint in Europe following the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London. In an Instagram story, Gill can be seen flaunting a personalized number 7 jersey.

The visit came days after the 23-year-old visited Premier League club Manchester City, which recently won the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and the 2022-23 season. He recently attended the FA Cup final and met players Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Sharing the video, PSG captioned:

“Namaste dosto (Hi, friends), here’s India’s favorite cricketer and PSG fan @shubmangill at Parc des Princes.”

Gill responded:

"Hi everyone, this is Shubman Gill here. I want to thank everyone at PSG for having me, and Ici c'est Paris."

In the clip, Gill was seen wearing a printed shirt and cool shades with the PSG stands in the background.

Last year, Gill said he is a huge fan of footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. While Messi has played a couple of seasons at PSG, Neymar has been at PSG since 2017.

Shubman Gill to next play for Team India during the West Indies tour

Shubman Gill recently failed to deliver for Team India during the WTC final as his team lost to Australia by 209 runs. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 13 and 18.

He was also fined 15 percent for public criticism of his dismissal during the second innings. This came after he shared a screenshot where Cameron Green was seen touching the ball to the ground, but TV umpire Richard Kettleborough gave it out. Usually, the decision is given in favor of batters when there is no conclusive evidence.

Gill’s failure with the bat came despite a sensational season in the IPL where he amassed 870 runs in 17 games, including three centuries and four half-centuries.

The Punjab-born cricketer will next be seen in action during India’s tour of the West Indies next month. Team India will play a couple of tests and three ODIs, followed by five T20Is.

Shubman Gill will now look to regain his form heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. In 2023, he has, so far, amassed 624 runs in nine matches at an average of 78, including a double century and two tons.

