[Watch] After Rohit Sharma & Naman Dhir, Trent Boult sends back Dewald Brevis for golden duck in MI vs RR in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult was on a roll against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 1).

The left-handed speedster dismissed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and impact player Dewald Brevis for golden ducks. With that, the New Zealander reduced MI to 14/3 after 2.2 overs.

Brevis was the latest to be dismissed. The wicket came in the third over of MI innings. Boult bowled a length ball outside off that shaped back into the batter. The right-hander went for the drive but only a thick outside edge that flew to Burger at short third man.

Watch the video below:

Brevis was retained by the Mumbai-based franchise for INR 3 crore ahead of the ongoing IPL season. The 20-year-old slammed 46 runs off 38 balls in his first outing against Gujarat Titans this season.

At the time of writing, MI were 30/4 after five overs, with skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma at the crease. Ishan Kishan (16 runs off 14 deliveries) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught behind by Sanju Samson off Nandre Burger.

Sanju Samson-led RR opt to bowl against MI in IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elected to bowl after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Monday. They made a solitary change as Nandre Burger replaced the injured Sandeep Sharma. At the toss, he said:

"We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh, it's the first game of the season, will get help for the fast bowlers. We would like to keep on doing the same things. Sandeep misses out, he is not fit. Burger comes in."

Meanwhile, Mumbai made a solitary change as Akash Madwal replaced Shams Mulani in the playing XI.

The Royals are coming off the back of consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 and 12 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led MI are yet to register a win this season. Mumbai have lost to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad by six and 31 runs, respectively.

Follow the MI vs RR IPL 2024 live score and updates here.