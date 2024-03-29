[Watch] Andre Russell rattles the stumps to dismiss Cameron Green in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green could not make the most of a great start and was dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell. The clash is underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

Green had raced off to 33 runs off 20 deliveries after coming into bat at No.3 following Faf du Plessis' dismissal in the second over of the innings. The Australian made the most of the remainder of the powerplay along with Virat Kohli at the other end.

Russell was introduced into the attack in the ninth over of the innings. He had restricted the well-settled batters with cutters bowled on back of a length. After the first four balls of the over only yielded a couple of runs, Green made the most of a full toss on the leg stump by whipping it over deep square leg for a six.

However, the very next ball, Green found the middle stump jagged back, as he attempted to flick the delivery down the leg side. After missing the connection with his shot, the ball hit the pad and made its way to the stump.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The brief knock, although rather unfulfilled, comes across as a positive sign for RCB and Green. The all-rounder had made a rather poor start to the season with the bat, scoring only 21 runs in his first two innings for the franchise.

RCB struggling to get going in the middle overs following Green's dismissal

Cameron Green's wicket left RCB at 82/2 after nine overs. However, since then, RCB have struggled tor runs, with both Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli struggling against Russell's continued off-pace deliveries.

As of writing, RCB are placed at 87/2 after 11 overs, with the likes of Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, and Anuj Rawat yet to come to the crease. Kohli is inching closer to his second consecutive fifty while KKR will hope to pile the pressure with another wicket in the middle over phase.