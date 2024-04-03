[Watch] Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays an outrageous reverse scoop for a six in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders' rookie batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played an outrageous reverse scoop during the IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The shot left the commentators completely in awe.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings bowled by the inexperienced pacer Rasikh Salam. The right-hander got into position quite quickly and swatted the length ball wide of off and it carried comfortably over the fence. He also ended the over with a maximum.

Raghuvanshi, batting for the first time in the IPL, played an exceptional knock. He kept the momentum going after Sunil Narine (85 of 39) and Phil Salt (18 of 12) delivered a good start. The 18-year-old departed for 54 off 27 deliveries, laced with five fours and three maximums, dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi blast Kolkata Knight Riders for 272 in 20 overs

Sunil Narine top-scored with 85. (Credits: Twitter)

The IPL 2024 match on Wednesday in Vizag saw the Knight Riders pile on 272-7 after the two-time champions opted to bat first. The partnership between Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine was the nucleus of the total. The latter smashed 85 only off 39 deliveries with seven fours and as many maximums. The duo added 104 off only 48 balls.

Later, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell also launched an assault on the Capitals, with the latter hitting 41 off 19 balls before Ishant Sharma castled him. Although Nortje conceded an eye-watering 59 in four overs, he finished with three scalps.

The Knight Riders are also one of the only two franchises to not lose a match in IPL 2024 along with the Rajasthan Royals. The score of 272-7 is also the second instance in the ongoing edition that a 250+ total has been breached. It is also the Knight Riders' highest score in history.