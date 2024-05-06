[Watch] Anshul Kamboj finally gets his maiden wicket after casting Mayank Agarwal in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash  

Mumbai Indians (MI) debutant pacer Anshul Kamboj finally opened his wickets column after missing out twice on sending back Travis Head in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The right-arm bowler dismissed Mayank Agarwal as his maiden IPL wicket at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

Kamboj, 23, replaced Gerald Coetzee in the MI playing XI and was brought into the attack in the second over of the innings. He started on a good note but conceded a couple of boundaries against Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

In his second over, he seemingly outfoxed Travis Head to rattle his off stump but was found to have overstepped. Kamboj's misfortune continued as he followed it up with yet another no-ball. He once again got the better of Head, but the catch was spilled by Nuwan Thushara at third man, to give the Australian yet another reprieve.

Luck finally favored Anshul Kamboj when his length ball evaded Agarwal's stroke to find the stumps. The right-handed batter had tried to make room by moving towards the leg side but completely missed the delivery.

Have a look at the dismissal by Kamboj right here:

Mayank Agarwal's return to the side as a No.3 batter did not fare well as he departed after scoring just five runs off six deliveries.

Anshul Kamboj finished with figures of 1/42 on his IPL debut

The pacer had a rollercoaster of a debut, but he grew into the contest and conceded only 10 runs off his final two overs. He ultimately ended with figures of 1/42, and he bowled much better than his figures suggest.

He also took the catch to dismiss Nitish Reddy off Hardik Pandya's bowling to worsen SRH's batting collapse. Anshul Kamboj's dismissal of Agarwal triggered a batting collapse with wickets falling regularly in the middle overs since then.

From 68/1, SRH collapsed to 96/5 in the 13th over. As of writing, the SunRisers are coasting towards the death overs with the duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Marco Jansen negotiating the MI bowling. They are placed at 108/5 after 14 overs.

