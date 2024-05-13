[Watch] Anushka Sharma's celebrations in the stands after RCB's comfortable win against DC in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, celebrated joyfully in the stands after the victory in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. RCB put on a collective all-round effort in the must-win match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and climbed to the fifth position in the points table.

Rajat Patidar continued his great hitting form and smashed a brisk half-century to help the hosts reach a daunting total of 187/9 on a two-paced surface. He received some support from Will Jacks (41), Cameron Green (32*), and Virat Kohli (27) in the batting unit.

Yash Dayal (3/20), Lockie Ferguson (2/23), and others stepped up with the ball for RCB in the second innings to bundle out DC for 140 in 19.1 overs. They were also magnificent in the field. They affected two runouts to see the back of the star DC batters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs, who have been in destructive form this season.

Anushka Sharma cheered on Virat Kohli and his team enthusiastically throughout the match from the stands. She was elated that RCB notched up the victory in the final match and was spotted celebrating with a prayer by joining her hands together.

"We failed to get wickets in the first half and now we are bowling out oppositions"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after beating DC in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis expressed satisfaction with his team's performance as they've won five games on the trot. Reflecting on the win against DC, he said:

"We have put in some really good performances so that's very pleasing. It is just confidence. The first half of the tournament didn't go well for us and a couple of guys then started scoring regularly. Obviously the bowling department has stepped up. We failed to get wickets in the first half and now we are bowling out oppositions."

He added:

"Yeah lot of work has gone in behind the scenes. That's the obvious things where the changes has happened. We need to play a style of cricket which is bold. Still to be 60 of the powerplay on a pitch that wasn't too easy was a great achievement."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against CSK in their last league match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (May 18).

