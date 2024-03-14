[Watch] "Arrived at his den" - Rajasthan Royals welcome skipper Sanju Samson in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2024

Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson has arrived in Jaipur to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Samson will continue to lead the Rajasthan-based side in the forthcoming edition as well. The franchise took to its official social media handle to share a video of the RR skipper's arrival.

Rajasthan captioned the post:

"Chettan has arrived at his den! 🔥💗."

The Sanju Samson-led RR side finished with seven wins and as many losses from their 14 league matches in IPL 2023. They failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the standings.

Samson had a decent season with the bat, chalking up 362 runs across 14 matches at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 153.58. The right-handed batter hit three half-centuries in the edition.

"I said I am ready" - Sanju Samson recalls being offered RR captaincy

Sanju Samson recently spoke about how he was offered the captaincy of RR in 2021. He took over the captaincy reins from Australia's Steve Smith, who was released by the franchise ahead of the season.

The 29-year-old mentioned that it was RR owner Manoj Badale who approached him to be the skipper. Samson stated that he felt he was ready for the responsibility, given that he had been part of the team for several years.

Speaking at an event on Star Sports, Samson said:

"I think we were playing in Dubai, and our lead owner, Manoj Badale, came up to me and asked whether I'm ready to lead the side. I said I am ready. So that was it, it was as simple as that, and I felt like I had played enough matches and spent enough time in this franchise to know that I can do that role, and I was confident that I could do it. And I was very happy that things are going good."

Rajasthan will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.