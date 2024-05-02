[Watch] Avesh Khan flattens Travis Head's middle stump in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals pacer Avesh Khan got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. The right-arm pacer uprooted the middle stump and roared in celebration.

The dismissal occurred in the 15th over of the innings as the South Australian tried to play the lap shot against Avesh Khan. However, the southpaw missed the ball completely and it flattened the middle stump.

The delivery before that saw Head survive a close run-out as Sanju Samson hit the stumps from behind, but the umpire ruled it not out. The Aussie batter's wicket ended his 96-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy as he departed after 58 runs.

Avesh, who has been selected as a reserve player in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, delivered the first breakthrough for the Royals by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 12 off 10 deliveries.

Travis Head's half-century guides SunRisers Hyderabad to 201 in 20 overs

Travis Head

Meanwhile, the southpaw was one of the SunRisers batters to score a half-century in the match as he was dismissed for 58 off 44 deliveries. However, the star of the show was Reddy, who stayed unbeaten on 76 off 42 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and 8 sixes.

Heinrich Klaasen also played his part to significant effect as he slammed 42 off only 19 deliveries. Avesh was also the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with figures of 4-0-39-2, while Sandeep Sharma took the remaining one wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal had an eye-watering economy rate of 15.50 in his four overs.

SunRisers are coming off consecutive defeats against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Royals, meanwhile, are currently the table-toppers with 16 points in their kitty with eight wins in nine matches. A win against the Orange Army in Hyderabad will officially seal their playoffs spot.

