[Watch] Avesh Khan strikes with his first delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan delivered a breakthrough with the first delivery of his spell by dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The explosive left-handed batter departed after scoring 12 runs off 10 deliveries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

The SRH openers were not able to break free as usual as RR bowlers were potent with the new ball. The visitors chose to go with pace and spin from one end each to contain Head and Abhishek Sharma. SRH were only able to score 25 runs off the first four overs, and Samson introduced Avesh Khan into the attack.

Abhishek Sharma looked to take on the new bowler right away. The left-handed batter dished out a pull shot off a shortish delivery, but found Dhruv Jurel at deep square leg. Avesh Khan smiled at the prospect of picking up a wicket off the first delivery of his spell.

Have a look at the wicket right here:

Avesh Khan conceded 10 runs off his first over after Travis Head and Anmolpreet Singh scoring a boundary each in a bid to get at least something out of the powerplay phase.

Avesh Khan has picked up a wicket for the sixth successive game in IPL 2024

The right-arm pacer was recently picked as a travelling reserve in Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. His 2024 IPL exploits has played a huge role as he has settled well into the side following his switch from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

With his first-ball wicket in the clash against SRH, Avesh Khan has now picked up at least a wicket in each of his last six matches. He has only ended up wicketless across two matches, and has forged an excellent pace trio for RR with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

RR are well on top after being put into bowl first by SRH skipper Pat Cummins. The league leaders restricted the explosive SRH top order to just 37 runs in the powerplay. Much like Avesh Khan, his pace bowling partner Sandep Sharma also struck off his first delivery to dismiss Anmolpreet Singh.

