[Watch] Avesh Khan takes a brilliant reflex one-handed return catch to dismiss Phil Salt in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan claimed a stunning reflex catch off his own bowling with his weaker left hand to dismiss Phil Salt. The incident took place in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Avesh began his second over of his spell to extend RR's dominance in the powerplay. Salt tried to smash a length delivery down the ground, but could not get good contact as it spliced off through the inside half of the bat.

Avesh Khan, in his follow-through, extended his left hand out quite low and due to his quick reaction time, the ball stuck perfectly at the center of his palm to get RR's first breakthrough.

Have a look at the brilliant catch right here:

Phil Salt, who recently scored a match-winning knock against the Lucknow Super Giants, could not assert his dominance this time around. The English opening batter departed after scoring 10 runs off 13 deliveries, with only one boundary in his sluggish innings.

The right-handed opener has played a huge hand in KKR's success in IPL 2024 so far. Coming in as a replacement for Jason Roy, he has been preferred over Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the opening role and has been scoring at a strike rate of 160 this season.

Riyan Parag had dropped a sitter when Phil Salt was batting on 0

Phil Salt was dropped on zero by Yash Thakur off a Shamar Joseph no-ball and he went on to score an unbeaten 89. The opener had a similar stroke of luck this time around as well, with Riyan Parag dropping the simplest of chances.

The usually reliable fielder scuffed the opportunity while being stationed at point in the first over off Trent Boult. Only this time around, Salt could not make the most of the second chance.

KKR scored 40/1 at the end of the fifth over, with RR largely controlling the proceedings with some tight bowling, and keeping explosive Sunil Narine under check. New batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has started his innings on a good note. The current duo will be on the lookout to lay down a solid platform for the equally explosive middle order to capitalize on.

