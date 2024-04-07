[Watch] Axar Patel bamboozles Rohit Sharma as ex-captain falls for 49 in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel provided his side with the first breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm spinner bamboozled the ex-Mumbai Indians captain as he fell one short of his maiden half-century in the tournament.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings as Axar ramped up his speed and the ball skid through after pitching. Sharma, stuck on the crease, tried to poke the ball from the frontfoot, but it breached through his defences and hit the off-stump, in the process.

Watch the clip here:

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant earlier won the toss elected to field first. With both teams losing their most recent matches, they made some changes to their playing XI. With Mitchell Marsh out injured, Jhye Richardson made his debut for the Capitals. Additionally, Pant also announced Kumar Kushagra's debut.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, affected three changes to the side. Suryakumar Yadav came in for Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd drafted in for Kwena Maphaka, followed by Mohammad Nabi coming in place of Dewald Brevis.

Rohit Sharma played some delightful shots during his 27-ball 49

Rohit Sharma, (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma looked in his elements at the Wankhede Stadium after Pant sent the home side into bat. The right-hander took Jhye Richardson to the cleaners in his opening over, playing two consecutive pull shots for maximums as the five-time champions reached 75 in the powerplay.

Hardik Pandya's men have had a tough start to the tournament, losing all three matches. Hardik replacing Rohit as MI captain grabbed the spotlight massively before the tournament, with the former copping backlash from the fans at the venues in all three matches, including at the Wankhede Stadium during the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals.

The Capitals, by contrast, lost their first two before defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pant's men are coming off a 106-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag.