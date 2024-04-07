[Watch] Axar Patel pulls off spectacular one-handed catch to send Ishan Kishan packing in MI-DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off a sensational one-handed catch on his bowling followthrough to remove the dangerous Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 7.

Kishan raced to 42 off just 22 deliveries with a massive six from Axar's bowling in the first ball of the 11th over. The southpaw then bounced back and fiercely pulled the following delivery, which was dragged short and outside off.

However, Axar Patel calmly extended his left hand and pulled off an incredible one-handed grab, much to the disbelief of Kishan.

Here is a video of Axar's stunning effort after conceding a six off the previous delivery:

Ishan Kishan was in full flow during his stay, smashing four boundaries and two maximums. The wicketkeeper-batter added 80 off only 42 deliveries with former skipper Rohit Sharma to get MI off the blocks in style.

Despite falling eight short of his half-century, Kishan took MI to a dominant position at 111/3 in the 11th over.

Axar Patel takes another sharp catch to dismiss Tilak Varma

Axar Patel's evening at the Wankhede Stadium continued to get better as the left-arm spinner took another sharp chance at the backward point region to dismiss Tilak Varma.

Having already picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the 30-year-old took his second catch of the game. Khaleel Ahmed bowled the delivery short and wide outside off-stump, but Tilak went with hard hands on the cut shot and found the fielder at backward point.

The dismissal left MI four down with 121 on the board in the 13th over a batting beauty.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win to resurrect their sinking 2024 IPL campaign. While DC have lost three of their four games thus far, MI are the lone winless team in the competition, losing all three games.

After Tilak's untimely dismissal, Hardik Pandya and Tim David steadied the MI ship with a half-century stand. As things stand currently, MI are heading towards a formidable total with two overs still to go.