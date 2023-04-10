[WATCH] "Balancing act" - Couple of DC players indulge in a fun activity during IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) players Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Porel, and Praveen Dubey recently indulged in a fun activity at their team's camp.

The Delhi franchise have begun the season on a disappointing note, losing all three matches so far. With a poor net-run rate of -2.092, they are stuck in the last position in the points table.

DC recently gave fans a glimpse of a couple of players enjoying themselves during their off days by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the clip, Sakariya, Porel, and Dubey can be seen playing a game, which involves bouncing the ball with a panel. DC captioned the post:

"Balancing act ft. our DC boys 😅 📽 | Chetan, Pravin, or Abishek - find out who aced our Greenpanel Don’t Let The Ball Drop Challenge! #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @greenpanelofficial."

You can watch the video below:

Chetan Sakariya played DC's season opener against LSG last week and bowled an expensive spell, conceding 53 runs in four overs, including two wickets. The team management then decided to drop him for the next two games.

Wicket-keeper Abishek Porel played the last two games, scoring 20 and 7 runs. Praveen Dubey is yet to get a game this season.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

4. April 11 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

5. April 15 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

6. April 20 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

