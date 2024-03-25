[Watch] "Bura na maano, Holi hai!"- Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir and others celebrate Holi enthusiastically in KKR camp

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) contingent celebrated Holi grandly on Monday (March 25). They have begun the new season on a positive note with a victory against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

It was a special one for KKR as Shreyas Iyer returned as captain for them in that game after missing the last season due to a back injury. It was also a homecoming for their former two-time IPL winning captain, Gautam Gambhir, albeit in a new role as mentor for this season.

The Kolkata franchise took to their official X handle on Monday and shared a video to give a glimpse of Holi celebrations in their camp. In the video, Shreyas Iyer could be seen surrounded by his teammates drenched in colors. Gautam Gambhir also participated in the festivities and posed with captain Shreyas Iyer for a couple of photos.

"Bura na maano, Holi hai!"

"It seemed like he would send one or two balls to the Chandrayaan"- Aakash Chopra on Andre Russell's scintillating knock in KKR vs SRH clash in IPL 2024

Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Andre Russell after his match-winning knock of 64 (25) against SRH in KKR's opening match of IPL 2024.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra gave his opinion on Russel's blistering knock, saying:

"He used to send balls on an aerial journey earlier, it seemed like he had launched a space mission now. It seemed like he would send one or two balls to the Chandrayaan, the moon's south pole. Him batting like this is great news for Kolkata. It didn't seem like he would come in such destructive form because he had been very cold for the last two years but when he plays like this, he is absolutely incredible."

Kolkata Knight Riders will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (March 29).