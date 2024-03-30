[Watch] Cameron Green mistakenly hands over microphone to Virat Kohli ahead of own interview, latter hilariously calls him back

There was a funny moment between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and Cameron Green during the mid-innings interview in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Green was supposed to hand over the Orange Cap to Kohli and wait for an interview. Instead, he gave the cap as well as the microphone to Kohli and walked away, leading to a hilarious situation.

KKR beat RCB by seven wickets in match number 10 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29. Sent into bat, Bengaluru put up 182/6 on the board as Kohli top-scored with 83* in 59 balls, a total Kolkata chased down in 16.5 overs.

After the end of RCB's batting stint, Green was supposed to hand over the Orange Cap to Kohli for becoming the leading run-getter in IPL 2024. Kohli was then supposed to walk away, while Green was supposed to wait for an interview with the host broadcaster.

Expand Tweet

Mistakenly, the RCB all-rounder handed over the microphone to Kohli along with the cap and started walking away. Seeing the funny side of it, Kohli as well as commentator Ian Bishop started laughing. The former then cheekily flipped the microphone back to Green and walked away from the screen, with the Aussie cricketer shooing him away with a lighthearted wave of the hand.

Kohli and Green (33 off 21) added 65 runs for the second wicket against KKR after Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost skipper Faf du Plessis for 8. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 83, Green was bowled by Andre Russell in the ninth over of RCB's innings. The Australian batter's knock featured four fours and two sixes.

Cameron Green's performance in IPL 2024 so far

Green's performances in IPL 2024 will be under the spotlight since he was traded from Mumbai Indians (MI) to RCB for a whopping ₹17.5 crore. The 24-year-old hasn't done anything extraordinary so far.

Expand Tweet

The all-rounder was dismissed for 18 in the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and claimed 2/27 with his medium pace. He went wicketless in the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and was dismissed for 3.

Green was looking good during his knock of 33 against KKR until he was cleaned up by Russell. He bowled only one over in Kolkata's chase, giving away seven runs, without claiming a wicket.