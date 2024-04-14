[Watch] "CSK aur MI ke baad to apna hi viewership hai bhai" - Sanju Samson on RR vs PBKS rivalry in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson passed a hilarious comment about the number of close finishes that he has been a part of whenever his team has faced the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

Just like most of their encounters over the past few years, RR and PBKS played another close game on Saturday where the visitors won in the final over with just a ball to spare.

In a video posted by PBKS on X (formerly Twitter), Sanju Samson is seen walking towards a group of players from both sides who had been reflecting on the game. The group consisted of Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, and Harpreet Brar.

In the video, Chahal was also seen speaking about just how many times the games have gone down to the wire whenever these teams have faced each other. To this, Samson cheekily replied:

"CSK aur MI ke baad to apna hi viewership hai bhai [After CSK vs MI, our games (PBKS vs RR) only have the most viewership]."

Here's the video:

A sensational cameo of 27*(10) from Shimron Hetmyer helped his team chase down the target of 148 with three wickets in hand. The game got too close for comfort for the Royals, but Hetmyer ensured that they got the two points.

Sanju Samson defends move to open with Tanush Kotian

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when off-spinner Tanush Kotian opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for RR in the chase. He scored just 24 off 31 balls and naturally the move attracted a lot of scrutiny.

However, in the post-match presentation ceremony, Sanju Samson explained why the Royals didn't want to tinker with their batting line-up. He stated:

"Tanush came in as an all-rounder. He had a fabulous Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai and has been impressing the coaching staff and all of us in the nets session. We had a pretty settled batting order after the openers and we didn't want to unsettle it. Jos is almost ready for the next game so we just wanted to try him up the order."

With five wins from six games, RR have consolidated their position at the top of IPL 2024 points table and once again look good to make it to the playoffs.