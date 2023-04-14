[WATCH] CSK players enjoy a pleasant meal together onda y off

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players recently enjoyed a meal together as they took a break from the field to rejuvenate themselves in the busy IPL 2023 schedule.

CSK took to their official Instagram handle on Friday (April 14) to give their ardent fans a glimpse of the players' activities on an off day. In it, all the Super Kings players, including captain MS Dhoni and support staff members, got together for a pleasant meal outdoors.

The Chennai franchise captioned the video:

"The Foodfellas that dine together! 🦁 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛."

You can watch the video below:

After playing four games in IPL 2023, CSK have won two and lost as many games. They currently occupy the fifth position in the points table.

Injuries have severely hampered their squad so far as key players like Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, and MS Dhoni are not completely fit. As per reports, Chahar and Stokes will miss action for a while but MS Dhoni will continue to lead the Chennai side on the field without missing any games.

Sisanda Magala also injured himself during CSK's previous match against the Rajasthan Royals while fielding. He is expected to miss action for a couple of their upcoming matches.

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

Poll : 0 votes