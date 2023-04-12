[Watch] CSK's Ajinkya Rahane answers fun rapid-fire questions ahead of RR clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane answered a few rapid-fire questions after a nets session ahead of the clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Super Kings take on the Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Both teams sit on four points after playing three matches each. Ahead of the RR clash, Rahane answered a few questions on his favorite grounds, his superstitions, and his favorite cuisines.

Rahane has been a part of the IPL since its inception and boasts an overall average of 31 and a strike rate of 121. He was the star with the bat in CSK's victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

The 34-year-old was bought by the Super Kings at the mini-auction for his base price of ₹ 50 lakhs ahead of this year's IPL. He replaced Moen Ali in CSK's playing eleven just before the toss.

Chasing a moderate score of 158, CSK lost their opener Devon Conway in the very first over of the innings. Ajinkya walked in at No. 3 and played an incredible counter-attacking knock of 61 from just 27 balls, with seven 4's and three 6's to his name.

The elegant right-hander went against his usual sedate style of play and brought up his 50 off just 19 balls.

"Enjoying getting to bat with him" - RR opener Jos Buttler on opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of CSK clash

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the best opening partnership thus far in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler reserved high praise for his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the crunch game against the Chennai Super Kings.

The duo have provided the Royals with blazing starts in two of their three matches this season. Jaiswal has matched the explosive Buttler shot for shot as they have had partnerships of 85 and 98 in their two wins.

Speaking of his opening partner, Jos Buttler praised the clarity and confidence that Jaiswal plays with. He said:

"He has got an incredibly bright future ahead of him. Just with more time in his game and development, 1-2 years is a long time when a player of his age is sort of developing so he is just getting better and better.

"I'm sure he has more levels he can climb as well. But he is playing with real clarity, with real confidence, has good shots all around the wicket. Enjoying getting to bat with him."

RR's hopes of beating CSK on a potentially tricky Cheupak wicket in Chennai will hinge on their in-form opening partnership.

