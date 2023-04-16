[WATCH] CSK's IPL 2022 breakout star Mukesh Choudhary meets up with his teammates as he recovers from an injury

Injured Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mukesh Choudhary interacted with his teammates on Saturday, April 15. The left-arm pacer was the stand-out bowler for CSK last season.

With Deepak Chahar missing IPL 2022 due to an injury issue, Mukesh rose to the occasion and took the responsibility of the lead pacer. He ended up as Chennai's highest wicket-taker by scalping 16 wickets.

Unfortunately, he was ruled out of IPL 2023 last month due to a stress fracture. CSK have roped in young pacer Akash Singh as his replacement ahead of the new season. Akash was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2020 and 2021.

CSK gave fans a glimpse of Mukesh Choudhary's recent interaction with the squad members by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

You can watch the video below:

The MS Dhoni-led side began their IPL 2023 campaign with a loss against Gujarat Titans in the season opener. They managed to make a comeback quickly and win their next two matches against LSG and MI. The Rajasthan Royals then beat them by three runs in a close contest at home in their recent match on Wednesday.

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

Poll : 0 votes