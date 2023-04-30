[Watch] CSK’s Shaik Rasheed grabs one of the controversial catches to dismiss Jitesh Sharma in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sub-fielder Shaikh Rasheed pulled off one of the most controversial catches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

The incident took place in the 19th over off Tushar Deshpande’s bowling. The speedster bowled a slower ball outside off and Jitesh Sharma went for the maximum over the long-on boundary.

The right-handed batter, though, was caught by Rasheed, who almost slipped to the boundary cushion. The fielder, however, controlled himself to not touch the ropes.

The decision went to the TV umpire, who couldn’t find any conclusive evidence of the feet touching the boundary ropes and adjudged it as out.

The development came when PBKS required 15 runs off their last nine deliveries. Shaikh Rasheed’s catch brought the Super Kings back into the contest.

Devon Conway’s 92 in vain as PBKS beat CSK by four wickets

Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 off 52 balls, including 16 boundaries and a six, went in vain as the Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on Sunday.

Choosing to bat first, CSK posted 200/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Besides Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also starred with the bat for the Super Kings, scoring 37 and 28, respectively.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza took one wicket apiece.

In response, a collective batting performance helped PBKS win a last-ball thriller. Prabhsimran Singh scored 42 off 24 balls, while Liam Livingstone chipped in with 40 off 24 deliveries. Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, and Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 28, 29, and 21, respectively.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Chennai, returning with figures of 3/49. Ravindra Jadeja also bagged two wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana settled for a solitary wicket.

