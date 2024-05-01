[Watch] Daryl Mitchell single-handedly completes 2 runs as MS Dhoni denies single in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

In a funny anecdote, Daryl Mitchell completed two runs as MS Dhoni denied a single in the last over of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024 match at Chepauk on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the third ball of the 20th over. Arshdeep Singh bowled a low full toss and Dhoni hit from toe-end off his bat to deep cover. Mitchell took off for an easy single but Dhoni denied it. In the meantime, Mitchell ran two as the fielder missed a direct hit.

"Daryl, you have the best seat in the house! Relax"

Later, Dhoni then smoked a six over the cover region off the penultimate ball before getting run out by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma while trying to steal a double. With that, he was dismissed for the first time this season. The right-hander finished with 14 runs off 11 balls with the help of a six and a four.

It's worth mentioning that Mitchell had scored his first half-century of the season in his last outing against the SuRrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where the Super Kings won by 78 runs.

What happened in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match so far?

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and chose to bowl against CSK, whose skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his ninth out of 10 tosses this season.

CSK posted 162/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Gaikwad's 62 runs off 48 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane and Sameer Rizvi also chipped in the 20s, while Moeen Ali contributed 15 (9).

Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar were the leading wicket-takers for Punjab, returning with economical figures of 2/16 and 2/17, respectively. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh shared one wicket each.

In response, PBKS were 83/1 after 9.1 overs, with Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw at the crease. Richard Gleeson sent back Prabhsimran Singh, caught by Gaikwad at mid-off.

