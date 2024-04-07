[Watch] David Warner outfoxed by Romario Shepherd's slower delivery to lose wicket in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter David Warner was dismissed for just 10 runs off eight deliveries in the run chase against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

Warner was tasked with a huge responsibility after MI smashed 234/5 in the first innings after being put into bat first. The southpaw was starved off the strike in the first two overs as Prithvi Shaw faced the newball bowlers - Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah.

Warner initially struggled against Akash Madhwal when he did get the strike in the third over. He broke the shackles with a boundary off his fourth ball that helped him get off the mark. Right before his dismissal to Shepherd, he smashed a six to the backward square region and was on the lookout to get going.

However, Shepherd bowled a widish slow delivery that Warner tried to elevate over the infield. The opening batter was completely beaten by the delivery as he could only get contact with the ball through the toe end of his hat. Even his hand got off the handle as Pandya took the easiest of catches at mid-on.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

David Warner had scored 49 and 52 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively, but his form has taken a hit with two successive poor scores now.

MI well on top after David Warner's dismissal as DC struggle to keep up

Chasing 235 needs a special and cohesive effort from the entire batting unit, and the lackluster DC unit are desperate for some sort of inspiration to get out of this predicament. They recently suffered a mammoth defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after conceding 272, and they cannot afford another one on the trot.

First and foremost, DC needed a mammoth powerplay to stake their claim in the run chase. However, they could only compile 46 runs from the first six overs. The duo of Prithvi Shaw and Abhisek Porel are ticking along, as MI are comfortably getting the overs through, already using six bowlers in the first eight overs.

DC still need 166 runs off 72 deliveries, with the required rate close to touching 14 runs per over.