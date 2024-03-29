[Watch] "Dekho woh aa gaya" - Fans greet Rohit Sharma as he lands in Mumbai ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome from fans as he landed at CST airport days ahead of his team's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, April 1.

On Saturday (March 29), MI's official handle shared a video on social media where the fans were seen greeting Rohit as he walked out of the airport. The five-time IPL-winning captain looked dapper in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. He wore a stylish hat to complete his airport look.

MI captioned the Instagram post:

"Dekho woh aa gaya (Look, he has arrived)."

Watch the video below:

With the bat, Rohit smashed 43 runs off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai's opening game in the IPL this season. The right-handed explosive batter then scored 26 off 12 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit will now look to continue his decent form as MI eye their sixth title in the tournament ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, set to be played in the USA and the Caribbean.

"Rohit Sharma should make a statement that he is with skipper Hardik Pandya" - Ambati Rayudu as MI lose back-to-back IPL games

Former Mumbai Indians batter Ambati Rayudu has said that Rohit Sharma should make a statement to extend his support to new captain Hardik Pandya amid reports that the team has divided into two groups.

It's worth mentioning that Rohit was sacked as MI captain after scoring 600 runs at an average of 20 in last season as the franchise failed to qualify for the finals.

Rayudu recently told Star Sports (via CricToday):

“Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Surayakumar Yadav have given their blood to the team. They have worked hard to make it a successful unit.

He added:

"I know they all are together, but Rohit should make a statement that he is with skipper Hardik and will help him in taking the franchise forward."

MI lost their opening game to GT by six runs in Ahmedabad before falling short by 31 runs in a mammoth 278-run chase against SRH. They will now look to return to winnings at home ground.