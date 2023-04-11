[WATCH] Dinesh Karthik's fumble off the final delivery allows LSG to edge out RCB in an epic cliffhanger in IPL 2023

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik's fumble allowed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a cliffhanger in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 10. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru played host to the thrilling encounter.

The match was evenly poised before the final delivery as LSG needed one run to win from it, with RCB pacer Harshal Patel bowling. Avesh Khan faced the ball with Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striking end. An alert Harshal Patel spotted Bishnoi leaving the crease before he delivered the ball and tried to run him out. He failed in the pursuit but the incident added more drama to the finish.

He then bowled a decent full-length ball which successfully evaded Avesh Khan's bat and went towards wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. The veteran keeper failed to collect the ball cleanly, which allowed Avesh and Bishnoi to complete a run (byes) to help their side win the match.

You can watch the final ball below:

"I threw all our weapons at them"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after the loss against LSG

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB captain Faf du Plessis expressed disappointment after a close defeat against LSG. He stated that the Lucknow batter played well in the middle overs. He pointed to the special knocks of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as turning points in that stage. He said:

"Obviously they played very well in the middle. Last over, 1 off 1 ball, I fancied my chances of a runout there. Just looking at the wicket, when we were batting, it was quite slow from over 7-14. They had some really good power-hitting with Stoinis and Pooran. I threw all our weapons at them. Unfortunately, they took on our best bowler in Harshal Patel but he came back beautifully."

He added:

"From where they were, it was a good fight from us. You have to be really on top of your game with the ball to come out on top. (His knock) I was actually struggling for most of my innings. It wasn't until the 12th over till I thought I found some rhythm. You get some innings where you have to work through it."

RCB will next face DC on April 15 at the same venue.

