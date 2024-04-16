[Watch] Dinesh Karthik switches grip and hits a sensational six against IPL legend Bhuvneshar Kumar during RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik entertained everyone with an exhibition of exquisite stroke play during the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It came in their IPL 2024 clash on Monday (April 16) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

One of those shots came in the 18th over when Dinesh Karthik smashed a spectacular six against veteran SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To a full-length ball outside off-stump, Karthik switched his grip and hit the ball nonchalantly over the point region, which fetched him six runs.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

Dinesh Karthik's valiant knock of 83 (35) ended in vain as RCB lost by 25 runs in IPL 2024 match vs SRH

SRH batted first in the contest and scored a gigantic total of 287/3 in 20 overs. Opener Travis Head (102) hit a 39-ball century and stole the show with the bat for the visiting side. Heinrich Klaasen (67), Abhishek Sharma (34), Aiden Markram (32*), and Abdul Samad (37*) played the supporting roles well to power their side to a massive score.

RCB started well in the chase with an opening partnership of 80 in 6.2 overs, before Virat Kohli departed for 42 (20). Captain Faf du Plessis (62) finished his half-century and perished in the 10th over, leaving his side in a troubling situation. Things then fell apart for RCB as they found themselves at 122/5 at the halfway stage.

Just when things looked dire for the hosts, Dinesh Karthik played a scintillating knock, smashing the SRH bowlers around the park en route to 83 (35). However, it wasn't enough, as the target eventually proved just out of reach for a one-man show.

After the conclusion of the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis lauded the fighting spirit of his batters in the steep chase and said:

"The boys never gave up, there is a bit of fight in us but 30-40 runs too many from the bowling perspective. I mean that's important, you need to go away and freshen your minds. It's a mental game and when you have defeats like this you can feel that your mind can explode. Really was an uphill task for us."

On the action that unfolded during the match, Du Plessis added:

"It was crazy the amount of runs that were scored today. Is a world record I guess. Yeah it's tough, we have done quite a few things behind the closed doors but the different things hasn't been working. Game of cricket is difficult when the confidence is down. When you are not on top of your game, there is nowhere to hide."

RCB will next face KKR on April 21 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

